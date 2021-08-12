Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,929. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.