Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. 42,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

