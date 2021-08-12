LuaSwap (LUA) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $212,217.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,354,783 coins and its circulating supply is 103,711,334 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.