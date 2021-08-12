Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$11.90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.36.

LUN stock opened at C$11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.56. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

