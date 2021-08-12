Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Sells $11,143.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Mark Chivers sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $11,143.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $86,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $599.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 56.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
