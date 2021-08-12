Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Sells $11,143.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Mark Chivers sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $11,143.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $86,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $599.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 56.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

