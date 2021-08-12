Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 223,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,178. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -279.25 and a beta of 1.10. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

