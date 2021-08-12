LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Buy Rating from Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,171,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

