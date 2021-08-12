M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

