MA Private Wealth Acquires 139 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 368,209 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

