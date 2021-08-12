MA Private Wealth Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $243.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.