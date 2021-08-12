Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 17,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,581. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

