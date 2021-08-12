Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.45. 4,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,212. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $16,619,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,654,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,462,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

