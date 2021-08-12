MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Releases Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 73,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,785. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 456.86 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

