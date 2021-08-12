Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. 42,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,570. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $920,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

