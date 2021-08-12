MAI Capital Management Acquires 544 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,495. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

