MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in STERIS by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,388,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,872 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.20. 4,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

