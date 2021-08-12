MAI Capital Management Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,852,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Pool by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $484.68. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,692. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

