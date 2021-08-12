MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

ENTG traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $114.53. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

