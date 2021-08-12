MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,250. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.