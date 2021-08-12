MAI Capital Management Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.62. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,336. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $207.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

