ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

