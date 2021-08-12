Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,786.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.35. 327,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $192.12 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,281 shares of company stock worth $126,432,032. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

