Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1,625.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 149,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

