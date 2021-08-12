Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.86. 115,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

