Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,161. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

