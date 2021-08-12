Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after buying an additional 1,398,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 281,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

