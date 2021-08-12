Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 833 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 267,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

