Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:MRNS remained flat at $$12.60 on Friday. 260,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,026. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

