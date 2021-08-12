Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.