Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
