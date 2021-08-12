Mark A. Augusti Sells 7,493 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $10,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,311 shares of Conformis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $5,848.80.

CFMS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

