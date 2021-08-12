Mark Jon Nelson Sells 18,033 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $20,930.40.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,004,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

