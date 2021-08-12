Mark S. Bamford Sells 1,825 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TXT opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 65.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

