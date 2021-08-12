Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of VAC opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

