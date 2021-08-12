Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.22. 16,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

