Martin Mucci Purchases 1,200 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 1,789,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

