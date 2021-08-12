Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.24. 3,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,714. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

