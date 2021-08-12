Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

