Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $42.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5,263.47. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,346. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,952.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

