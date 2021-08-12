Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $188.45. 13,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,826. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.21.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

