Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,033 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Loews were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,758. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

