Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $385.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

NYSE MA opened at $364.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

