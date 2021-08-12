Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.66. 6,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,269. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.81 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.