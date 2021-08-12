Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 707,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.61. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

