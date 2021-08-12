Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

MAXN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $557.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,085,000. Institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.