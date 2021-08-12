McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,627. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

