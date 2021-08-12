McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading Up 5.9% After Strong Earnings

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 7,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 990,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in McAfee by 7,087.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 159,333 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

