mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.75. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 34,165 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$243.71 million and a PE ratio of -22.34.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

