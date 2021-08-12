MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 497,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,465. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Get MediWound alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediWound stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of MediWound worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.