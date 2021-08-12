Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.