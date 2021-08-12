Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,939,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

